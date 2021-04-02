Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. Mizuho Financial Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 3.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFG. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

