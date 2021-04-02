Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter.

Shares of Mobivity stock remained flat at $$2.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 138,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,704. Mobivity has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $110.82 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47.

Mobivity Company Profile

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights; captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for the use in POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers.

