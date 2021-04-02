Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter.
Shares of Mobivity stock remained flat at $$2.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 138,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,704. Mobivity has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $110.82 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47.
Mobivity Company Profile
Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.