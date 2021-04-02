Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $1,089,900.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,380,868 shares in the company, valued at $772,723,114.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $1,466,466.96.
  • On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,233,630.00.
  • On Thursday, March 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total transaction of $2,791,860.00.
  • On Friday, March 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,499,273.58.
  • On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,160.00.
  • On Friday, March 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total transaction of $1,415,876.28.
  • On Friday, February 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $1,708,816.20.
  • On Wednesday, February 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $1,568,520.00.
  • On Friday, February 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $2,010,151.08.
  • On Wednesday, February 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $1,644,660.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.55. 7,269,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,167,012. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of -81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit