Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Get Mondi alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MONDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mondi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Mondi stock opened at $53.14 on Tuesday. Mondi has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Mondi

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Read More: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondi (MONDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.