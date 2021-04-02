Monkey Project (MONK) Trading Up 429.9% Over Last 7 Days

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 407.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $959,243.86 and $6,198.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded up 429.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000479 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,260,888 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

