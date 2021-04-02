Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells $1,570,377.90 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $1,570,377.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 324,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,386,430.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Deming Xiao sold 4,092 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $1,525,865.88.

On Friday, February 5th, Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,893,936.06.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $14.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $367.52. The stock had a trading volume of 507,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,409. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $356.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 111.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 94.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

