Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,772 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Monster Beverage worth $105,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 228,420 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,086 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $95.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MNST. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.