Morgan Stanley Trims Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Target Price to $50.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.50.

NYSE:BRO opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $33.24 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

