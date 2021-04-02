Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) PT Lowered to $0.10

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $0.15 to $0.10 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Shares of MPVDF opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.64.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 90.08%.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North Project consisting of 22 federal leases and 58 claims covering an area of 67,164 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

