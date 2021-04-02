Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $338,106.92 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $338,106.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 448 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $47,057.92.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,234 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $246,253.82.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,954 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $579,383.74.

On Thursday, February 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $202,680.27.

Natera stock opened at $102.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.94 and its 200-day moving average is $94.01. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist began coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

