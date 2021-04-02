National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. National Grid has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $63.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in National Grid by 610.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

