National Pension Service Acquires 77,968 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,968 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $46,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $774,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,801.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,730 shares of company stock worth $2,708,071. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

NYSE:KR opened at $35.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.