Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Announces Earnings Results

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

Shares of NGS stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.28 million, a P/E ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 2.21.

Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

