Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Announces Earnings Results

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.
Shares of NGS stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.28 million, a P/E ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 2.21.
About Natural Gas Services Group
