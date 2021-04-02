NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.46

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 85232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. Analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.0838 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after buying an additional 123,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after buying an additional 157,949 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 324,774 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 872,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 50,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

