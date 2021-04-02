Naviaddress Price Reaches $0.0002 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One Naviaddress token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00054292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00019877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 774% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.69 or 0.00677019 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00070107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00028805 BTC.

Naviaddress Token Profile

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.