NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Acquired by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 605,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $22,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,068,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,531,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 1,535.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,607,000 after acquiring an additional 839,849 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,610,000 after acquiring an additional 677,898 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

NCR stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $39.30.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

