Nellore Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Vertex comprises approximately 0.2% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,640,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vertex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,837,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,033,000 after acquiring an additional 27,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vertex by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,722,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth $30,367,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $16,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VERX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.18. 235,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,391. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

