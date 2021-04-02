Nellore Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,760 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,850,000. Alphabet comprises 16.1% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $5,433,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $69.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,137.75. 1,698,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,331. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,079.81 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,070.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,799.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,199.44.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,463,201. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

