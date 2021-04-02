Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Neogen worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $89.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.77. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $90.33. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,024.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 11,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $913,751.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,033.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,987. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.