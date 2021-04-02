Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0148 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

NML traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.27. 132,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,197. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

