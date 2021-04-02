Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0148 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

NML traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.27. 132,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,197. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Dividend History for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit