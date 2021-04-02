NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Tops $129.81

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One NFTLootBox token can currently be bought for approximately $129.81 or 0.00217578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $2.93 million and $1.19 million worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NFTLootBox Token Profile

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

