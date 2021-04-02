Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

NCBS stock opened at $84.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $846.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $75,400.00. Also, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $166,975.02. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 219.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

