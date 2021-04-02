Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS opened at $84.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.21.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Also, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $166,975.02. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

