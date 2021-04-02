Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NRILY opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.46. Nomura Research Institute has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

