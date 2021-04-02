Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $542.90 Million

Brokerages expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to post $542.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $551.00 million and the lowest is $525.80 million. Nordson reported sales of $529.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.67.

NDSN stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.38. 162,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,812. Nordson has a 12 month low of $120.91 and a 12 month high of $216.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,645,000 after purchasing an additional 62,196 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,521 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Nordson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 867,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Nordson by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after acquiring an additional 531,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordson by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after acquiring an additional 127,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

