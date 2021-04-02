Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,928,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,820 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $17,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 85,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1,135.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $12.11.

ESRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.31.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

