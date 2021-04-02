Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,992,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 447,229 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $18,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,272,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,236,000 after buying an additional 1,804,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,371,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after buying an additional 2,478,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,960,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after buying an additional 95,963 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 309,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $5,245,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Shares of NYMT opened at $4.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

