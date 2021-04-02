Northern Trust Corp Sells 179,370 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,370 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $19,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 662,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,974,000 after buying an additional 280,870 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after purchasing an additional 123,383 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,040,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,390 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 53,387 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $60.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.57 million, a PE ratio of 73.71 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.70. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $63.03.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.15 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,037.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,840 in the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

