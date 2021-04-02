NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Update

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NTT DATA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NTDTY opened at $16.00 on Friday. NTT DATA has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.52.

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

