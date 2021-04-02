Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $46.81 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $46,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at about $506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Markel by 140.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Markel by 5.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,145.80.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,156.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $761.06 and a 1-year high of $1,169.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,031.15.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

