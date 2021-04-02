Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Cincinnati Financial worth $47,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.57.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $104.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $108.99.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

