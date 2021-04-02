Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NAC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.94. 126,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,724. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $15.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

