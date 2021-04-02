Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NMS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. 5,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,280. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

