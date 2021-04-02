Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Position Lessened by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 54,182 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 469,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 232,148 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 35,665.9% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 224,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 223,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

OXY opened at $27.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

