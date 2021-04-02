Oddz Trading 11.7% Higher This Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00003582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a total market cap of $19.80 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oddz has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00063968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.15 or 0.00332096 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $455.23 or 0.00759131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00089227 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00048926 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00030051 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.