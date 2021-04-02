Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)’s stock price fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.72 and last traded at $27.79. 565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 217,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

Several research firms have weighed in on OPI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 39,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,207,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 236,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPI)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

