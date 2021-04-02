OKCash Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, OKCash has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. OKCash has a market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $12,903.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,186.32 or 1.00023724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00033662 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010458 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00099299 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001256 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001712 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 80,164,556 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars.

