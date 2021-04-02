Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,264 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,297,000 after buying an additional 7,126,238 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Old Republic International by 606.9% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,474,000 after buying an additional 5,465,406 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Old Republic International by 1,793.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,181,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,278,000 after buying an additional 1,118,646 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Old Republic International by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,068,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,380,000 after buying an additional 1,098,614 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Old Republic International by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,200,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,653,000 after buying an additional 639,593 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORI opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at $399,010.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,102 shares of company stock worth $41,894. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

