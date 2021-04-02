Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Omnicell by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Omnicell in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Shares of OMCL opened at $134.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.61. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

