ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Raised to $83.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.38.

OGS stock opened at $76.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.79. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $92.00.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,294,000 after acquiring an additional 183,239 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 817,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 175,279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 200,178 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 734,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,367,000 after buying an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,737,000 after buying an additional 33,417 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

