Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,897,000 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the February 28th total of 4,005,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,538,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OPTI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.15. 15,087,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,930,320. Optec International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

About Optec International

Optec International, Inc engages in selling and marketing optimized fuel maximizer units in North America and internationally. It markets optimized fuel maximizer for passenger vehicles, intermediate/medium duty trucks, off-road equipment, generator systems, heavy duty diesel on-road vehicles, and transportation refrigeration units.

