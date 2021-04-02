Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 49,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,256,800 shares.The stock last traded at $17.56 and had previously closed at $17.41.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Barrington Research raised Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -79.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.34.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.01 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 80.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 966.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

