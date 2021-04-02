Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 49,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,256,800 shares.The stock last traded at $17.56 and had previously closed at $17.41.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Barrington Research raised Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -79.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.34.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.01 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 80.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 966.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.