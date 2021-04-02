Orchid Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $282.18 million and $74.85 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00052938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 986.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.15 or 0.00660740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00069911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00028085 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

