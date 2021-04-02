Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average is $85.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

