Orion Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in NetEase by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

NTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.98.

NTES opened at $106.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.72. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

