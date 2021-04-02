Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $124,000 in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,440,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $10.92 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

