Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $123.09 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.89.

