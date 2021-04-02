Orion Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.79. The company has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average is $62.44.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

