Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 909.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,374 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 50,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 999,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 96,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 70,166 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 154,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Group alerts:

NYSE:ORN opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $187.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $170.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.