Orion Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $55.37 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $393.19 million and $55.37 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orion Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $18.82 or 0.00031622 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00064118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.54 or 0.00325208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.82 or 0.00742409 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00089125 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00048210 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00030308 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,894,000 tokens. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

